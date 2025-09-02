  • home icon
  Stephanie Vaquer professes love for 3-time WWE champion

Stephanie Vaquer professes love for 3-time WWE champion

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 02, 2025 21:20 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Stephanie Vaquer (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Stephanie Vaquer instantly became one of the most popular women on the roster within her first year in WWE. La Primera recently professed her love for a popular star.

Last week, an X/Twitter user asked former two-time WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) about her thoughts on Vaquer. In response, the inaugural NXT Women's Champion noted that the latter was one of the best wrestlers in the world and a sweetheart.

Earlier today, Stephanie Vaquer took to her X/Twitter account to respond to Saraya's post. The 32-year-old noted that she loved the English star.

"Love u sis ❤️," she wrote.
You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Stephanie Vaquer was scheduled to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. Unfortunately, the match was called off after Naomi relinquished the title due to pregnancy. Vaquer will now compete with IYO SKY for the gold at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Wrestling veteran makes an interesting comment about Stephanie Vaquer

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized WWE over Vaquer's recent backstage segments. Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran opined that she was awful on the microphone.

Russo advised that Stephanie's promos and interviews should either be pre-taped until they sound better or not be aired at all. The 64-year-old noted that he could care less about the RAW star's in-ring prowess if she kept delivering such promos.

"Why are you giving her a microphone? She's awful, bro. She's absolutely awful. So, you need to either pre-tape this during the day about 20 times until it gets better and better or don't freaking air it. Talent should not look this bad on the show. This is exactly what I'm talking about when I say these are not pros. If you want to say Stephanie Vaquer is a great freaking worker and great wrestler, go ahead. I literally could care less about her work. Everybody's a great freaking wrestler," Vince Russo said.

Stephanie will challenge for a main roster title for the very first time at WWE Wrestlepalooza. It will be interesting to see how she fares against IYO SKY, who lost the title to Naomi at Evolution via cash-in.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Edited by Ankit Verma
