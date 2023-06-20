"Still winnin" - WWE SmackDown star makes bold claim 150 days after his last victory

A 33-year-old WWE SmackDown star hasn't won a match in 150 days but hasn't lost his confidence.

Hit Row returned to the company last year after the entire group was released in November 2021. Swerve Strickland opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling after the group was released, but the rest of the faction was brought back. Unfortunately, the faction has been unable to connect with the WWE Universe and is not presented as a viable threat in the tag team division.

Top Dolla is the most outspoken superstar in the group and took to Twitter today to claim that Hit Row is "still winnin." Hit Row hasn't won a match since Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis defeated Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) on the January 20th edition of SmackDown, 150 days ago:

“Took us some Ls, but we still winnin…” #HitRow 🎤," tweeted Top Dolla.

Wrestling legend Konnan criticizes Top Dolla and Hit Row for not getting over with the WWE Universe

Wrestling veteran Konnan criticized Hit Row recently and claimed that they were not getting over with WWE fans. The group has simply not been able to catch on with fans and has been stuck in the same spot on the main roster since their arrival.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 show, Konnan poked fun at Top Dolla's ring gear and claimed that the group doesn't come off as genuine. Konnan discussed Top Dolla's botch while diving out of the ring on the December 16, 2022, episode of SmackDown and claimed that it was embarrassing:

"They're overdoing it trying to act cool and they don't come off as genuine. They feel forced. His [Top Dolla] gear is wack, he's kind of clumsy. He needs a lot of work, and I don't know why they're investing so much time in him. Maybe they're trying to make a return on his investment and see if they can get him over. Right now, they're not over, and bro, I felt really bad when he did that thing because you know that's embarrassing as f**k, and then he tried to play it off. He walked off and the other girl tried to play it off. I'm like, 'Nah, motherf**ker, you f**ked up," said Konnan. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Top Dolla has released several diss tracks during his time as a WWE Superstar and has also admitted that he wants to become a talk show host once his time inside the squared circle is over. It will be interesting to see if the faction can somehow rebound on the main roster and get WWE fans invested in them again.

