Stone Cold Steve Austin shares an unheard "behind-the-scenes" story involving Brock Lesnar and Pat McAfee in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently shared a story involving Brock Lesnar from WrestleMania 38.

Last year, Austin returned to in-ring action after nearly 19 years of absence to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. He also stunned Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on the show's second night. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar lost to Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All match for the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Austin shared a behind-the-scenes story from WrestleMania 38.

"So, the show happens. I go out there, stun all those cats. Brock Lesnar gets done with his match, the main event with Roman Reigns. And me and Brock have been wanting to bond together and have a few cocktails to begin with, and he goes, 'hey man, you got anything?' I said, 'yeah.' I said, 'where we're meeting?' He goes, 'my locker room.' So, was myself, Brock Lesnar, Larry (one of the trainers who's been there forever), and Pat McAfee. We just passed the bottle around," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"First we were drinking out of little cups then it just turned into the bottle, and we took down a fifth of Maker's Mark in about an hour, and then we all went our separate ways. And I heard that a couple of those guys woke up with severe headaches. But it was a bonding moment, you know, after a big show like that, us four guys. And I just met, barely met Pat, but he was already one of the boys because of his football background and how everybody in WWE is taken to him. And me and Brock's relationship goes back a long way as does Larry. So, it was a good time. And that was one of my highlights of WrestleMania, a behind the scenes moment that I shared with you." [4:52 - 6:01]

The WWE Hall of Famer praised Pat McAfee

During his interview with TMZ Sports, Stone Cold Steve Austin praised Pat McAfee's talent and performance. He stated that the former SmackDown color commentator has a "natural feel for the business."

The Texas Rattlesnake also ranked McAfee's selling of the Stone Cold Stunner among the best three of all time.

"[Pat McAfee's sell on your stunner at WrestleMania, where does that rank all time?] Man, top three. Top three. And I gotta say top three because I mean, you know, The Rock is number one the way he oversold and Scott Hall and some of the other guys that took it, but I mean the way he, you know, Pat has a natural feel for the business, epic performer, great on the stick, athletically, you know, that match he had with Theory was awesome," he said.

