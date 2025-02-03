Stop being nice to "stalker" wrestling fans, Vince Russo warned popular female star (Exclusive)

Vince Russo wrote for WWE and WCW before working for TNA as a creative team member and occasional on-screen character between 2002 and 2014. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion recently recalled how he once told Velvet Sky to stop being so nice to male wrestling fans.

On January 29, Asuka revealed she contacted police after receiving unwanted advances from a fan. The WWE star wrote on X that she feels "in danger" and will "absolutely reject" romantic approaches.

Russo discussed Asuka's concerning posts on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. He said the situation reminds him of when fans would wait to meet Velvet Sky after TNA shows:

"Bro, they would be lining up for Velvet, and Velvet's as sweet as can be, Chris," Russo stated. "I used to have to pull her to the side and say, 'Velvet, they're stalkers. You can't be this nice to them. I'm telling you.' Literally, but that was like her nature. But, bro, all it takes is one freaking nut that [thinks], 'Oh, this girl really likes me.'" [11:27 – 11:54]

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Watch the video above to hear the panel's take on how Asuka reacted to the situation.

EC3 responds to Vince Russo's convention comments

In the same episode, Vince Russo highlighted concerns about "sweaty" 300-pound wrestling fans getting too close to female stars at meet-and-greet sessions.

Like Russo, EC3 believes some fans think they can behave how they like if they pay money to meet a wrestler:

"I think Vince had a nice point, too, that people do milk these people for money to a great degree, and I don't think this would be Asuka's case, or I can't claim it would be anybody's case, but if you're going to continually press that button for the ATM it will escalate until you got a [problem]." [12:38 – 13:03]

EC3 also praised Asuka and shared some advice for fans who want to approach female wrestlers.

What are your thoughts on EC3 and Vince Russo's comments? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback