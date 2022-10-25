"Sweet like Sunday morning" - 50-year-old WWE Superstar boasts about victory over The Miz on RAW

Former WWE US Champion R-Truth made a rare appearance on the latest edition of RAW and defeated The Miz in a singles match. He received a big pop from his hometown crowd in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 50-year-old last appeared on RAW in July to team up with The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match against Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and Omos.

The Miz appeared to have the match in control but got distracted by a masked man standing behind the barricade. The A-Lister assumed it was Dexter Lumis and started shouting at him.

R-Truth capitalized on the distraction with an inside cradle for the pinfall victory. It was revealed that Johnny Gargano was under the mask and had tricked The Miz.

Speaking with Cathy Kelley after RAW in a Digital Exclusive, R-Truth praised Johnny Gargano but claimed that he won the match on his own.

"I won solo," said R-Truth. "Nobody else helped me. Little Jimmy was on the outside but I won that match. Thanks to Johnny G, but I won that physically myself in my hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina." [00:36 - 00:48]

R-Truth couldn't find the words to explain how it felt to get a great hometown reaction tonight on RAW.

"I couldn't find the words to tell you how that feels. You know, to be loved by the WWE Universe. But your hometown? To give you that much love? It's sweet like Sunday morning." [00:58 - 01:13]

Former WWE Superstar mocks The Miz

Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, now known as Matt Cardona, recently poked fun at The Miz on Twitter.

The A-Lister revealed that he is dealing with a busted bursa sac on Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's podcast. He noted that it keeps coming back, but he's working through it.

Matt Cardona took to Twitter to mock the 42-year-old shortly after The Miz discussed his injury.

"Oooh poor Miz", tweeted Cardona.

The Miz claimed to have a secret but didn't reveal it on tonight's edition of the Red brand. It will be interesting to see when The Miz ever reveals his secret to fans.

