WWE star threatens to flatten Khabib Nurmagomedov after John Cena insult

T-BAR has taken to Twitter to challenge former UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, following comments made by his manager angered the wrestler.

In a recent tweet, the former RETRIBUTION star, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic, laid down the challenge in response to Ali Abdelaziz's derogatory comments about WWE and pro wrestling.

In an article released on TMZ Sports, Abdelaziz said Khabib would be more than willing to "smash" John Cena's face in, as well as any of the other "soft steroid freaks" who challenge The Eagle.

In response, T-BAR was quick to mention there are no weight classes in WWE and that he would have no problem flattening the champion "in about 12 seconds" if he chose to join the world of sports entertainment:

"Listen bud @AliAbdelaziz00, we don’t have weight classes here in @WWE, so if little man @TeamKhabib wants to get flattened in about 12 seconds you can send me your number and I’d be happy to give you a call."

Listen bud @AliAbdelaziz00, we don’t have weight classes here in @WWE, so if little man @TeamKhabib wants to get flattened in about 12 seconds you can send me your number and I’d be happy to give you a call. https://t.co/oAYtd3oLsJ pic.twitter.com/X3kHFuMjbY — Tampa - BAR (@TBARRetribution) April 12, 2021

T-BAR went as far as to tag WWE's official Twitter handle directly, appearing to show he's deadly serious about challenging a man who many consider to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired on top in the UFC

To this day, this is my favourite weigh-in in combat history. While surrounded by an overwhelming hostile crowd and establishment (protecting their "boy"), he choses words that will trigger them even more. Words that connected with millions and added to the Legend of @TeamKhabib. pic.twitter.com/TFpQQGu0pa — Riehmann (@RiehmannC) January 3, 2021

After a relatively long stretch with the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA after his successful title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Advertisement

Despite this, rumors of a potential return quickly began swirling online, with UFC President Dana White fanning the flames. White made it clear he wanted Khabib to return for one final fight before calling it a day.

Unfortunately for White, after weeks of speculation, Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly confirmed during a dinner meeting that he intends to keep his UFC gloves hanging. He ended his MMA career with an astonishing record of 29-0.

His most famous outing came against The Notorious Conor McGregor. The Eagle forced the Irishman to submit in round four of their highly anticipated clash.