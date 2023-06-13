Tag team star possibly interested in answering Seth Rollins' Open Challenge on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins announced on Monday's WWE RAW that he will issue another World Heavyweight Championship Open Challenge on next week's episode. Following the show, The Viking Raiders' Ivar dropped a hint that he might be interested in challenging for the title.

On May 27, Rollins defeated AJ Styles to capture the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship. The Visionary retained the title against Damian Priest on the June 5 episode of RAW after challenging anyone on the roster to face him for the gold.

Posting on Twitter, Ivar reacted to Rollins' latest Open Challenge with an eyeball emoji:

Ivar and his tag team partner Erik are involved in a rivalry with Alpha Academy members Chad Gable and Otis. On Monday's RAW, Gable defeated Erik in a short match after Maxxine Dupri hit The Viking Raiders' valet Valhalla with an armdrag at ringside.

Realistically, given Ivar's current storyline, a match between the former RAW Tag Team Champion and Rollins looks unlikely to take place any time soon. The two men have previously met in tag team encounters, but they have never gone one-on-one on WWE television.

Which WWE Superstar will answer Seth Rollins' Open Challenge?

Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship, several names have emerged as possible contenders for Seth Rollins' title.

Next week's RAW will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, prompting speculation that a hometown star could answer the Open Challenge. It has already been confirmed that Rollins' WrestleMania 39 opponent Logan Paul will return next Monday. Fellow Cleveland natives Johnny Gargano and The Miz are also likely to appear on the show.

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano You know what they say.. there's no place like home.. You know what they say.. there's no place like home.. 👀

Bron Breakker is another name that looks set to face Rollins in the near future. The 25-year-old surprisingly challenged the former Shield member to a match on last week's NXT.

If Rollins retains the World Heavyweight Championship next week, he will defend the title again against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank on July 1.

