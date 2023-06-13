3 directions for Logan Paul upon his WWE return - Trouble for World Champion?

Logan Paul will be returning to WWE RAW next week. With Money in the Bank on the horizon, all eyes will be on The Maverick and how he could have an impact on the proceedings. The July extravaganza will be the first of its kind to feature the MMA star.

Paul hasn't performed in a wrestling ring since WrestleMania 39. He signed a contract extension a week after the April event. It was believed that Logan Paul would be drafted to a brand, but the multi-year deal will mostly see him in attraction matches. However, WWE could have surprises in store to fulfill his wish of winning a championship.

Here are three possible directions for Logan Paul upon his WWE return.

#3. Join the commentary table for WWE Money in the Bank 2023

A YouTuber and renowned podcaster, Logan Paul is natural with the mouthpiece. The energy he brings along with him in convos is the reason why he's a people person. WWE could utilize his talent for their upcoming Premium Live Event.

Next week on the red brand, Paul could be announced as the special guest commentator for Money in the Bank. It would be great to see the heel tormenting Michael Cole. Moreover, WWE could hint at his next feud with a top star, building up a storyline for SummerSlam.

#2. Logan Paul continues feuding with Seth Rollins

Nightmare Undisputed_Szn❤️ @Shreyanshu_5 Imagine Logan Paul Accepts Seth Rollins Challenge Next Week! Imagine Logan Paul Accepts Seth Rollins Challenge Next Week! https://t.co/TMr9e1TXiq

During a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Seth Rollins issued an open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship next week. Logan Paul's return was subsequently revealed. The Maverick could have some unfinished business with The Visionary.

The last time the two superstars met at WrestleMania 39, Rollins and Paul pushed themselves to the limits until the former planted a Curb Stomp for a three-count. A similar spectacle could be seen on RAW if Paul accepts the open challenge. The feud could continue up till SummerSlam.

#1. A surprise entrant in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

All six names for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match were confirmed tonight. Logan Paul missed out on the card, but he is rumored to be one of the internal favorites to clinch the briefcase. It seems that the tradition of surprise entrants is going to continue for the Money in the Bank event.

Austin Theory became the 2022 Mr. Money in the Bank after being a last-minute addition to the Men's Ladder Match. The Maverick could pull off a similar feat. He has a history with both the World Heavyweight Champion and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, maintaining the suspense of a cash-in on any world title holder.

In a likely scenario, Logan will be fighting Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Butch, and Damian Priest.

WWE could reveal him to be the seventh contestant on RAW next week. Putting the MITB briefcase on The YouTuber's hands won't be a bad decision since he could attract a majority of his fan following to wrestling.

