Ted DiBiase blasts popular WWE legend

Ted DiBiase Sr. debuted back in 1974 and had a Hall of Fame career with stops in WWE, Mid-South Wrestling, and other promotions. His opinion holds weight as he's been around some of the best and worst of the business.

The Ultimate Warrior is another Hall of Famer with a storied career that was full of controversy. Many acknowledge Warrior was a strong gimmick and unique promo, but many more have critiscized the in-ring skills of the one-time WWE Champion, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 54 just as his comeback was getting started.

The Million Dollar Man and The Warrior had seven matches from March 1990 to October 1992. On a recent episode of his Everybody's Got a Pod podcast, DiBiase knocked the two-time Intercontinental Champion when recalling his rivalry with Tommy Rich, who was another top talent that did not have a really impressive physique like other 1980s headliners.

"In wrestling, there are a lot of great, big physiques — Ultimate Warrior had a tremendous body, but he couldn't work worth a c**p," DiBiase said. "He had to be led around by his nose, and even then, he wasn't good. There's the difference ... Someone like Tommy didn't have a great body, and I didn't have a massive body, either, but it's about what you can do in the ring and the story you tell — and how you tell it. And that's what comes across. Charisma — either you have it or you don't," DiBiase said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

The first Warrior vs. DiBiase singles bout saw Warrior retain the WWE Championship on April 13th, 1990 at the WWE/AJPW/NJPW Summit in Tokyo. Their second and last singles match saw Warrior retain by DQ on October 30th, 1990 at WWE's The Main Event IV tapings.

Ted DiBiase blasts another WWE Hall of Famer

Bill Goldberg is another successful Hall of Famer who has been criticized, and praised, in similar ways that The Ultimate Warrior has.

While Ted DiBiase Sr. has never wrestled Goldberg, he did come to WCW more than one year before Goldberg began his legendary streak. On a recent episode of his Everybody's Got a Pod podcast, The Million Dollar Man shared his thoughts on the two-time WWE Universal Champion and how he was pushed.

"As a person, I have nothing against Goldberg. I don’t know that he was ever worthy of the position he was given [...] I just don’t know that it works. I don’t have anything against the guy, more power to him, if you get a shot take it. I don’t see him as far as wrestling goes, a great talent in any way," he said.

DiBiase has not wrestled since being involved in two WWE 24/7 Championship changes on the RAW Reunion show. He brought the Million Dollar Championship to NXT in mid-2021 for a program with LA Knight and Cameron Grimes.

