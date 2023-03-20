Teddy Long thinks 43-year-old star's backstage connection is the reason for rumored Hall of Fame induction (Exclusive)

Teddy Long was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and has made sporadic appearances on television since then. His most recent appearance was at RAW XXX this past January. He recently spoke about rumored inductee Stacy Keibler and why she is potentially being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

PWInsider reported that Keibler being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is 99% done, and she is expected to be the female representative this year. Many aren't sure if she is deserving of it as she only spent five years in the company, and it wasn't the most impactful tenure.

Teddy Long, however, said that while she may not have had an illustrious career, she did what she was told and is a nice person. The former SmackDown GM said that her big connections backstage may be the reason behind her rumored induction this year:

"WWE has graduated now, they're Hollywood too. My thing is this, even though Stacy Keibler didn't do a whole lot of professional wrestling, I had a chance to work with her back in the day. Nice girl, she did whatever she was asked to do. She's been in Hollywood for a long time, so maybe behind the scenes maybe she might have big connections, so we never know what the reason is, but god bless her, that's their choice, and congratulations to her!" (6:31-7:05)

Teddy Long doesn't think WWE will bring back a controversial figure

In WWE, there's always a feeling of "never say never." Even superstars who left on the worst of terms have made a comeback. However, there is one highly-polarizing name who Long feels won't return to the Stamford-based promotion - Former U.S. President Donald Trump.

On a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine earlier this month, Teddy Long stated that WWE will never bring Donald Trump back again as the company has headed in a different direction:

"No, I don't think so, man. That company is moving on in a total, whole different direction. So I don't think even Trump got time for that," said Teddy Long. (26:22 - 26:37)

Despite being one of the most controversial non-wrestling figures, Donald Trump was rewarded with a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2013.

