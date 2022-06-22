'Just another day in the office' - A testimonial for interim WWE Head of Talent Relations - Bruce Prichard from his close friend (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter thinks reported WWE Head of Talent Relations Bruce Prichard will be a perfect fit for his current role.

Prichard dons many hats for the company. Much the same way his close friend Bill Apter does here at Sportskeeda Wrestling - Senior Editor, interviewer, liaison between wrestling promotions, mentor, etc.

The current Executive Director for both WWE RAW and SmackDown has reportedly had to step into the talent relations role ever since John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave.

Apparently, the backstage reaction to Prichard assuming the top position in the company has been mixed. Apter, however, believes he's the perfect fit following the most recent controversy.

"Just another day at the office for Bruce. He has been in the biz since he was a teenager. He is liked and trusted. Bruce has been around Vince McMahon for so long he can pop into any company role in the snap of a finger. He is the perfect choice for the head of talent relations department," Apter said.

Reports suggest that Johnny Ace will be the fall guy in the recent misconduct scandal and that his days with WWE may be numbered. If so, it remains to be seen whether Brother Love will claim the full-time Head of Talent Relations position.

Bruce Prichard has certainly been an integral part of WWE through the years

The reported Head of Talent Relations may just be the most important person in World Wrestling Entertainment's illustrious history, whose last name isn't McMahon.

Old-school fans may remember him as Brother Love, from managing The Undertaker to hosting his iconic talk show.

But Prichard has been an important part of the company for years as a creative mind and producer. If McMahon does emerge from this controversy unscathed, expect Prichard to be his ally and associate for a very long time indeed.

