"That a**hole" – Edge refused to tag in during match despite partner being blown up, according to ex-WWE star

Former Hardcore Champion, Maven, recently recalled a funny incident involving WWE Hall of Famer, Edge.

Maven spent nearly four years as an active competitor on Monday Night and SmackDown before getting released from his contract in July 2005. During his WWE run, the former Hardcore Champion shared the ring with several Hall of Famers, including Edge.

In a recent interview on Cafe de Rene, Maven recalled Edge once refusing to tag in during a match in which they were a team.

"[Did you ever tag with Edge?] I did and we were both, that a**hole, you'll hear why in a second. We were both coming off of an injury and we were both sent to OVW. And you know when you've been sitting on your a** healing something broken on your body for five-six months, you go back and how quick do you blow up when you get in the ring," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"So, I'm back and we're doing a little OVW show, and me and Edge are tagging and he put me out there and wouldn't take the tag because he knew I was blown up [laughs]. And then he leans over the ropes and he's like, 'You're blown up, aren't you?' I'm like, 'Yes! Get me outta here."

Maven praised WWE Hall of Famer Edge

After winning 11 World Championships and many other titles, Edge retired from in-ring competition in 2011 due to injury. However, the 49-year-old returned to WWE nine years later. He is currently active on SmackDown.

During his interview on Cafe de Rene, Maven praised The Rated-R Superstar for continuing to perform in the Stamford-based company.

"How he's still doing it, like at this point, at the level he does, another one that's just a marvel to me. [He did take about 10 years off though] Even still, I mean, I understand that you might feel better, but news flash Rene, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but those injuries you got in your neck, back, they ain't going nowhere. It ain't getting better. And like, yeah, I've taken time off too, but I know, like, every morning when I wake up, I limp for ten minutes. It looks like I just got out of a very bad car accident every morning," he said.

