"That's gonna be awesome" - 61-year-old veteran says he "can't wait" for Sami Zayn to break away from The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn has been one of the most important members of The Bloodline. He also enjoyed a massive amount of success with the group in 2022. However, Vince Russo can't wait to see The Honorary Uce break away from the stable.

In recent weeks, there have been slight tensions between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. To make matters worse, The Tribal Chief ended his 2022 on a losing note, as Owens and John Cena beat him and The Honorary Uce in a tag team match last Friday on SmackDown.

Amid the teased dissension, there have also been reported talks of Zayn potentially breaking away from the group in the near future.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo gave his honest take on Zayn leaving The Bloodline. In the past, the former head writer praised the stable, but this time it was different.

"I can't wait, man [Zayn leaving Bloodline]. I can't wait. That's gonna be awesome," the veteran noted. [35:55-35:58]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Vince Russo isn't pleased with the idea of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens facing The Usos at WrestleMania 39

As noted earlier, numerous reports have suggested that Sami Zayn could break away from The Bloodline in 2023. There have been talks of him reuniting with Kevin Owens amid the former Universal Champion's feud with Roman Reigns.

Speaking on the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo didn't seem too pleased with the idea of Zayn and Owens challenging The Usos for their Undisputed Tag Team Titles at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"It's a WrestleMania match, bro? Oh, my god. This is so sad. This is so, so freaking pathetic," he said.

On this week's RAW, Owens continued his feud with The Bloodline. He teamed up with The Street Profits in a losing effort against Zayn and The Usos.

Should WWE break Zayn away from The Bloodline in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

