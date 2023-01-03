Is The Bloodline going to kick Sami Zayn out of their group?

The Bloodline was already the top stable before Sami Zayn’s critically acclaimed entry into the group in 2022 sent the internet wrestling community into a frenzy. Sami’s ascent to the Honorary Uce status made fans love him even more. That said, the Canadian is bound to witness his unceremonious exit eventually.

If there’s one thing WWE has been consistent with, it’s that stables and factions do not last forever. The company may have already sowed the seeds for The Bloodline’s ultimate turn on Sami Zayn, or vice versa, during the main event of SmackDown this past Friday night.

For those wondering, the Honorary Uce tagged with Roman Reigns against his former best friend Kevin Owens and John Cena in a tag team match on the December 30, 2022, edition of the blue brand. Sami ate the pin following a stunner from KO.

WWE cameras were vigilant enough to show The Tribal Chief’s expressions after the match. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was clearly unhappy with the match's outcome, which led to the demise of his impressive three-year WWE streak.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Do you want to experience the Island of Relevancy like The Tribal Chief? Click HERE to shop for official Roman Reigns merchandise!

The Bloodline takes over WWE Monday Night RAW in a hostile fashion

The first RAW of 2023 kicked off spectacularly as Sami Zayn, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa invaded the red brand. The heels destroyed everything in sight. Jimmy Uso took over the commentary table. Kevin Owens interrupted the hostile takeover, prompting Sami to insult him.

Adam Pearce arrived and ordered arena security to escort the group out of the building, but his attempt to restore order backfired. KO rushed to the ring, and he got the wind knocked out of him. Pearce then called the RAW locker room to take out The Bloodline.

The WWE official also booked a “Music City Street Fight” between Solo Sikoa and Elias, which the Street Champion won after a huge slam to the Drifter on a piano. Sami and The Usos won their six-man tag team match against The Street Profits and Owens as well.

Jimmy and Jey will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus this Friday on SmackDown. For those who missed tonight’s broadcast of RAW, McIntyre and Sheamus showed up to take out The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen who will come out as the victor on the first SmackDown of 2023.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes