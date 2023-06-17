"That's not a reflection of me" - Bron Breakker reacts to recent controversial comments made by his father

WWE NXT star Bron Breakker has reacted to the controversial remarks recently made by his father.

Rick Steiner is a wrestling legend but found himself in hot water after offensive remarks he made toward Impact star Gisele Shaw. Steiner repeatedly hurled hateful phrases at Shaw at WrestleCon, and Gisele discussed the matter on Twitter:

"I was at an autograph signing today at Wrestlecon, and while I was walking to my table, I hear someone yelling, 'You're a man,' 'You're a dude,' 'You're a piece of trash,' 'You are filth,' 'get the f*ck away from here.' I kept my head down, and kept walking as I did not want to acknowledge that hate. When I arrived at my table, I spoke to another Impact Wrestling talent who was at the signing with me and mentioned the incident. It didn't sit well with me and I wanted to know who was saying that because it's unacceptable," Gisele wrote on Twitter.

Bron Breakker addressed the transphobic comments made by his father toward Gisele Shaw at WrestleCon in an interview with Under the Ring. The 25-year-old said that he cannot speak for his father, but his comments do not reflect what he is about:

“Yeah, you know, I appreciate the question. I can’t speak for my father, but that’s not a reflection of me and who I am and what I’m about,” he said. [H/T: Under the Ring]

Bron Breakker set to battle Seth Rollins on WWE NXT

Bron Breakker is set for the biggest match of his life next Tuesday on NXT.

Breakker issued a challenge to Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, and The Visionary accepted. The title match will take place next Tuesday night during NXT's two-week Gold Rush event.

Seth Rollins appeared on this past Tuesday's episode of NXT to accept Breakker's challenge and noted that he was once in a similar position:

"I have been in your position before. You just want to make a bunch of noise, you want to be the guy. Truth be told, it would be kind of nice to go back to where it all started for me. To go back home, so I can't believe that I am going to say this, but Bron Breakker, challenge accepted," said Seth Rollins. [From 00:08 - 00:39]

Bron Breakker has the potential to be a future star on the main roster when he is eventually called up. The talented star has the opportunity to show fans what he is capable of when he challenges for the World Heavyweight Championship on next week's NXT.

