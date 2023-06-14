5 finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush

On this week's edition of WWE NXT, Seth Rollins made a triumphant return to his old stomping grounds. He addressed Bron Breakker's challenge from the previous week for the World Heavyweight Championship. Breakker cut a promo, which was initially interrupted by Ilja Dragunov. The interruptions continued as The Visionary appeared in a video message, accepting Breakker's challenge for his title.

The match announcement came as a huge surprise to fans, as nobody expected Seth Rollins to defend the World Heavyweight Championship on the developmental brand. WWE has also confirmed that the bout is scheduled for next week at NXT Gold Rush.

That said, let's explore five possible outcomes for the highly anticipated match between The Visionary and the former NXT Champion.

#5 Ilja Dragunov's interference costs Bron Breakker the title

Bron Breakker attacks Ilja Dragunov a few weeks back on NXT

During a recent episode of WWE NXT, Ilja Dragunov had an intense encounter with Baron Corbin. However, shortly after the confrontation, The Mad Dragon was blindsided by Bron Breakker's brutal assault backstage last week.

WWE has been actively building up the feud between Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker. The storyline has involved both superstars interfering in each other's matches, intensifying their rivalry. This development increases the likelihood of Ilja Dragunov interfering and potentially costing Bron Breakker the World Heavyweight Championship.

The recent edition of NXT further hinted at the heated nature of their feud, creating anticipation for Breakker's championship match.

#4 Seth Rollins secures a clean victory

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023

Seth Rollins is already scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. This indirectly hints at the potential outcome of the clash between Rollins and Breakker. The booking could suggest that The Visionary will likely secure a clean victory against Bron Breakker and retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Considering WWE's tendency to rarely crown new champions before a major title defense, Seth Rollins will likely retain his championship. Rollins' absence from the high-profile premium live event could also have a negative impact on the show.

The alleged purpose of scheduling Rollins' title defense on the developmental brand is to further solidify NXT as a major show, alongside RAW and SmackDown, and attract more attention and viewership.

#3 Finn Balor intervenes and costs Seth Rollins the title

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor began in 2016 when Balor became the inaugural Universal Champion by defeating Rollins at SummerSlam. They have faced each other multiple times in high-stakes matches, including WrestleMania 34, where Rollins successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship in a triple-threat match against Balor and The Miz.

The Visionary and Balor have rekindled their rivalry on RAW. This raises the possibility of The Judgment Day member interfering in Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship match. This could cost Rollins the title and further strengthen their ongoing feud.

#2 Match concludes in disqualification, resulting in a long-term feud

Bron Breakker is already rumored for a main roster debut

There have been rumors about Bron Breakker's potential debut on the main roster. This raises the possibility of the title match ending in disqualification or count-out. Such an outcome would protect Bron Breakker and allow for the continuation of their feud after the former NXT Champion's imminent main roster debut.

Bron Breakker is undeniably a promising star for the company, and it will be interesting to see him as a main eventer on WWE RAW or SmackDown. He made his RAW in-ring debut on March 7, 2022, in a tag team match with Tommaso Ciampa against The Dirty Dawgs and emerged victorious.

As the son of former WWE and WCW star Rick Steiner, Breakker is poised for an exciting main roster debut. The transition from NXT to the main roster will allow him to compete alongside established superstars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Gunther.

#1 Bron Breakker does the unthinkable and wins the World Heavyweight Championship

Can Bron Breakker shock the world?

WWE NXT Gold Rush has the potential to deliver a major shock with the possible loss of Seth Rollins. A surprise victory by Bron Breakker would shake up NXT and have significant implications for the WWE RAW brand. Rollins losing the World Heavyweight title would surprise fans who don't expect The Visionary to lose the title anytime soon.

It would also significantly boost Bron Breakker's career and solidify NXT as the company's third brand. Breakker had a dominant reign as NXT champion, holding the title for 361 days and defeating formidable opponents like Gunther. Hence, a victory over Rollins could position him as a main-eventer on the RAW roster.

Despite considering all the challenges, it appears highly unlikely that Seth Rollins will lose the championship at NXT Gold Rush.

