What happened the last time Bron Breakker appeared on WWE RAW?

Bron Breakker took the pro wrestling world by surprise when he invited Seth Rollins to NXT with the World Heavyweight Championship, possibly hinting at his much-anticipated return to Monday Night RAW in the process.

Fans who have been following the 25-year-old star's career might be able to recall his multiple appearances on RAW in 2022. Bron Breakker made his RAW in-ring debut on March 7, 2022, in a tag team match with Tommaso Ciampa against The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode). Breakker and Ciampa won against the heel tag team that night.

The NXT sensation showed up on the red brand the Monday after WrestleMania 38. He defeated Dolph Ziggler for the NXT Championship during the show. This marked Bron Breakker's final appearance on RAW.

He held onto the championship until Stand & Deliver 2023. At the April 1 event, Breakker lost the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes. He turned heel the following Tuesday by attacking the Trick-Melo Gang. At NXT Battleground, Hayes retained his title against Breakker.

The former NXT Champion shifted his attention to Ilja Dragunov this week on the white-and-gold brand. Breakker assaulted the Russian star during a backstage segment. He later explained his actions during the closing moments of the show.

Bron Breakker explains why he attacked Ilja Dragunov on NXT

Breakker was seen walking over to his car during the final moments of NXT when he was asked to comment on his assault on Dragunov. The former NXT Champion said he was tired of hearing the Russian's claims about how he's the most intense guy in the locker room.

The star said he would keep everyone in check from top to bottom. He also namedropped Seth Rollins and invited him over to his turf with the world title. Fans can read more on that by heading over to the link here. It remains to be seen if the Visionary will accept the challenge.

What's your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes