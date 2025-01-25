"That's his story" — Bron Breakker opens up about title defense at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Bron Breakker will defend the prestigious Intercontinental Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event against Sheamus. He believes the upcoming showdown is going to be his toughest.

The Celtic Warrior has long been after the IC Title, something that had eluded his career thus far. Breakker says his next title defense is not about him, crediting his opponent as a worthy contender.

In an interview with the Packman Jones show, Bron Breakker explained why he is looking forward to putting his title on the line against the Irishman. He listed all of the latter's accomplishments but reminded that what he has is something the veteran was never able to claim:

"It's going to take a lot. This is probably my toughest test yet as a champion because Sheamus has got 15 years of experience on me in this game. He's a vet, man. He's been around a long time. He's been wwe champion. He's been at the top. So, he gets it. This is the only championship that he hasn't won. I know he's been after this thing for a long time. So that's what he wants. That's his story," Bron Breakker said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can listen to his full interview below:

Sheamus vows to defeat Bron Breakker at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

At Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024, Bron Breakker pinned Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match with Ludwig Kaiser. The Celtic Warrior has recovered from it, but a loss tonight would raise the question of whether he should go to the back of the line. The stakes are high.

On WWE Deutschland, Sheamus talked about how he felt when he was granted a WWE Intercontinental Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The former world champion promised to take home the win and the belt:

"I mean, the stars are aligned, right? It has to. This is it; it's all or nothing for me on Saturday. I've got a one-on-one opportunity, a great opportunity at Saturday Night's Main Event. The plan is to go and take that last title. There's one title missing, and that's the Intercontinental Championship," Sheamus said. [From 31:40 to 32:10]

In another recent interview, the Irishman credited a former WWE Superstar for coming up with a peculiar idea for an important match in his career.

