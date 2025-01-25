"That's how trouble in the locker room starts" – Vince Russo highlights TNA-WWE issue (Exclusive)

WWE announced a multi-year deal with TNA on January 16. Vince Russo, a former writer for both companies, recently addressed the pros and cons of the cross-promotional agreement.

In 2024, Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace were among the wrestlers who appeared on NXT television while under contract with TNA. Moving forward, fans can expect to see NXT and TNA stars on the other promotion's shows on a regular basis.

Russo believes the deal is good news for his former employers. However, on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the 64-year-old told Dr. Chris Featherstone that NXT wrestlers might become jealous of incoming TNA stars. He also referenced commentator Corey Graves' issue with being moved to NXT after RAW's Netflix premiere:

"If now you're integrating TNA talent on your television, we saw what happened at the WWE when certain people were not on the first Netflix show," Russo said. "Now what starts happening in that locker room if you're a WWE talent and now a TNA talent is gonna jump in front? That's how trouble starts in the locker room. So, I can see positives and negatives in this, Chris." [13:58 – 14:29]

Vince Russo on the biggest positive about the TNA-WWE deal

Between 2002 and 2014, Vince Russo was a member of TNA's creative team. At the time, the company tried to compete with WWE by bringing in several big names, including Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, and Sting.

More than a decade on, Russo applauded TNA for being willing to do business with their former rivals:

"Win-win for TNA. Make no mistake. There's no negative for TNA. Positive for WWE with all the programming. Definitely positive. To have access to more talent, fresh talent, definitely a positive." [13:32 – 13:52]

In the same episode, Russo named a SmackDown star who could benefit from appearing on TNA programming.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

