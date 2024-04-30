"That's the way it should be done" - WWE veteran shares advice for Triple H and the company after RAW (Exclusive)

The Triple H era of WWE is well and truly underway. The Game has introduced many changes to the way the company operates both in front of the screens and behind the curtains. Former RAW head writer Vince Russo however feels that the CCO missed a trick with the WWE Draft.

The Draft that started on Friday night on SmackDown was concluded on the red brand this Monday. Many fans felt that there wasn't enough of a shakeup in the draft with many top superstars remaining on the brand they belonged to. While champions were already protected, stars like Seth Rollins, The Bloodline, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Gunther all stayed put.

Vince Russo recently shared an idea on how to make the draft exciting on the Legion of RAW podcast. According to him, the networks should be in charge of the draft. This would mean that the networks can't complain anymore and force the creative team to make fresh matches and feuds. You can read his comments and watch the entire podcast below.

"I literally would let the networks draft, because, first of all now they can't say anything, now they can never question why is Cody on SmackDown, why is this, when you drafted your roster so I as a shoot would let USA Network draft, you know, Fox draft and and then bro you tell me who's on what side and I'll write the show." [28:59 - 29:25]

He went on to say that the WWE creative was not up to the challenge.

"Bro that's literally what..they're not creative enought to do that bro, they couldn't do that in a million year, that's the way it should be done bro." [29:26 - 29:37]

With the draft now complete, it will be interesting to see what direction the shows go in.

