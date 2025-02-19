"That still affects him to this day" — Former WWE Champion reveals what triggers Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns may be the biggest WWE Superstar of all time, but he has a weakness. He values loyalty more than anything, and fans know where this peculiarity stems from.

In 2014, Seth Rollins decided to end The Shield. He swung a steel chair onto Roman's back, which marked the first of several betrayals Reigns had to endure in his career.

On Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, The Architect was reminded of this incident from a decade ago when he was asked to share his honest feelings about Roman Reigns hitting him with a steel chair during the WrestleMania XL main event. He claimed that it would always trigger The Tribal Chief.

"I knew what it would mean to him to see me there. In that gear, in that moment. Some things are bigger than championships — brotherhood, a scar that goes back," Seth Rollins said. "That moment with The Shield, when we broke up, that still affects him to this day." [From 14:52 onwards]

The Architect further claimed that his rivalry with Roman Reigns is what defines this era of professional wrestling.

Seth Rollins explains assaulting Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Roman Reigns teamed up with CM Punk late last year despite being hesitant to. Analyst Sam Roberts noted that The Straight Edge Superstar's entry into The Bloodline made Reigns uncomfortable because of constant betrayals. Roberts claimed that The Tribal Chief is a victim of trauma.

Elsewhere, The Best in the World has a hater, and his name is Seth Rollins. Both these angles took center stage in the Men's Royal Rumble after all three men were eliminated. The former World Heavyweight Champion assaulted Punk and Reigns. Explaining his actions in the above interview, Rollins claimed Reigns got "feisty," so he had to stomp the latter into the ground:

"Roman [Reigns] got a little feisty in the Rumble and I had to stomp his head into the ground. So, that's how it's going to be," Seth Rollins said.

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins are expected to work a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, there are some backstage who want Punk in another high-profile contest. It remains to be seen how things play out. Reigns is out indefinitely, while Punk and Rollins will compete in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber at Rogers Centre on March 1.

