"The Bloodline civil war begins"- WWE fans react to Roman Reigns' chilling message to Solo Sikoa after Royal Rumble victory

In his short run on the WWE main roster, Solo Sikoa has become Roman Reigns' closest ally in The Bloodline. The Enforcer received a message from The Tribal Chief after the main event of the Royal Rumble.
This year's edition of Royal Rumble ended on a shocking note as Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns after being told to hit Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Sami was then brutally assaulted by The Bloodline.
While Jey Uso did not join his family in the beatdown, Solo Sikoa was at the heart of it as he mercilessly beat down the Honorary Uce. Before the event went off-air, Reigns confined his trust in Sikoa, stating that they're at "war" now:
"We're at war now Solo. We take no prisoners now," said Roman.
The Tribal Chief's words caught the attention of fans, with many wondering what this will mean for Sami Zayn. Few were also intrigued that Roman chose to say the words to Solo Sikoa and not Jimmy Uso.
Check out the responses below:
Jey Uso has already announced that he's "out" of Roman Reigns' Bloodline
The dissension within The Bloodline seems to have started already, as Jey Uso walked out on his family after they attacked Sami Zayn. Main Event Jey has already experienced Roman Reigns' manipulation during the feud between the two and could side with Zayn in the upcoming war.
Jey Uso commented on the situation in a post on Instagram. He wrote, “I’m out” alongside a blood drop emoji, which is The Bloodline's symbol. He also posted a picture of himself walking away on Saturday night, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s reaction, with the message, “Run it back.”
Jey and Roman Reigns had a heated feud in 2020 before the formation of The Bloodline. The duo even collided inside Hell in a Cell for the WWE Universal Championship, where Reigns used Jimmy to make Jey quit. The Usos later joined forces with The Tribal Chief and acknowledged him. The group was further bolstered by the addition of Solo Sikoa at WWE Clash at the Castle.
What do you think will happen next in this ongoing saga? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!
