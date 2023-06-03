"The Bloodline will end for good" - Fans go wild ahead of Roman Reigns' celebration on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe is looking forward to Roman Reigns' celebration tonight on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will be making an appearance tonight on the blue brand to celebrate hitting 1,000 days as Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief will likely have a lot on his mind tonight, as The Usos cost him and Solo Sikoa their opportunity at the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions.

WWE's official Twitter account sent out a message ahead of tonight's special celebration.

"☝️☝️☝️TONIGHT, we celebrate 1,000 days as champion. TONIGHT, we celebrate history. TONIGHT, we celebrate @WWERomanReigns. #SmackDown"

#SmackDown TONIGHT, we celebrate 1,000 days as champion.TONIGHT, we celebrate history.TONIGHT, we celebrate @WWERomanReigns ☝️☝️☝️TONIGHT, we celebrate 1,000 days as champion. TONIGHT, we celebrate history. TONIGHT, we celebrate @WWERomanReigns.#SmackDown https://t.co/5SPtFTZdxO

The wrestling world had a mixed reaction to the tweet, with many claiming tonight will be the end of The Bloodline. Some fans claimed that they acknowledge The Tribal Chief every day.

Roman Reigns sends message to WWE fans before SmackDown

Roman Reigns delivered a message ahead of his celebration tonight on SmackDown.

The Head of the Table has relied on The Bloodline during his remarkable title reign to remain champion. However, Jimmy Uso's betrayal at Night of Champions is just one of the things that have gone wrong for the faction as of late. The Bloodline's storyline has contained several twists and there could be another one during tonight's celebration on SmackDown.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took to Twitter recently to deliver a message about holding the Universal Championship for 1,000 days. In the tweet, Reigns referred to himself as the greatest of all time and the undisputed best in the world.

"Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today. The Greatest of All Time. ☝🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world! #AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown," he tweeted.

#AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today.The Greatest of All Time.🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world! Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today. The Greatest of All Time. ☝🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world! #AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown

There have been recent reports that more swerves are planned for The Bloodline storyline moving forward. It will be fascinating to see how the celebration for Reigns unfolds tonight and if anyone will attempt to ruin it tonight on SmackDown.

Who would you like to see challenge Roman Reigns next for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

