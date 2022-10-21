Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has sent a message ahead of one of the greatest sporting rivalries which will take centerstage once again this Sunday. India and Pakistan will meet in their T20 World Cup opener. The wrestling legend seemed very excited about the upcoming match, which will happen at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The 50-year-old superstar recently appeared in a video released by Sony Sports India and set the stage perfectly for the high-stakes contest with an impactful promo.

The former WWE Champion surely knows a thing or two about the history between India and Pakistan, as he believes their World Cup fixture "was more than just a match."

Johnson will also reportedly be a special guest on Sony Sports Network to promote his new movie Black Adam during the highly-anticipated match.

You can check out the Hollywood megastar's message below:

"When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match. It's time for India vs. Pakistan. The greatest rivalry!"

You can watch the video below:

Will The Rock be ready to take up a corporate role in WWE?

Despite being one of the busiest personalities in the world, wrestling fans still yearn to see Dwayne Johnson back in the squared circle.

While rumors suggest he could return to face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, there has also been speculation regarding The Rock having a different role within the company.

"The Great One" didn't rule out the possibility of becoming a powerful backstage executive if he chooses to invest money in WWE. While speaking to BNN Bloomberg, the legendary star confirmed talking to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan about assuming a corporate position in the promotion.

"Nick [Khan] and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana [Johnson's tequila brand]. I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it," stated The Rock.

The Rock hasn't shown up on WWE TV since 2019, but fans shouldn't be surprised if he returns on the road to WrestleMania to build towards his in-ring meeting with Roman Reigns.

