The Judgment Day member approves 45-year-old WWE star after attack on Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is finally back on WWE TV and is evidently looking to destroy The Judgment Day. Usually, the former Universal Champion is the one who hands out beatdowns. This week on RAW, though, for the first time since his return, he was taken out by Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, and the faction's associate, Carlito.

Priest informed Carlito that he has a chance to join them if he can put Strowman away. While the veteran wound up losing a match to the latter, things went in favor of the faction in the end. After weeks of being humiliated by The Monster of All Monsters, The Judgment Day got a measure of revenge. Carlito is still not officially a member of the faction, but it appears he has won some approval.

On Instagram, JD McDonagh reacted to Carlito calling it a "cool" moment to beat down Braun Strowman. The Irish star acknowledged the veteran as the latter is consistently making attempts to join The Judgment Day.

"@litocolon279 You're alright you know Carly .🤘🏻😈," he wrote.

Carlito made a comeback to WWE in 2023 after spending over a decade away from the Stamford-based promotion, working in the independent circuit. He received a loud pop in Puerto Rico at Backlash, which was followed by a full-time return in the fall. He joined Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order first but ultimately betrayed them, preferring The Judgment Day instead.

Wrestling veteran Konnan feels Damian Priest will turn face on WWE RAW

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has shown signs of leaving the group of late, although The Judgment Day won back some momentum this week.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan pointed to how WWE is going with a slow-burn storytelling approach with Priest's eventual babyface turn. He feels that is the reason why Priest has become increasingly frustrated with the rest of the group, as he no longer trusts them.

"Not only that, why did he [Damian Priest] push [JD] McDonagh and the other guy [Finn Balor]? Why did he push them? He's always questioning Dominik [Mysterio] about what he's doing. It almost looks to me like they're just getting ready to turn this guy face, bro! He doesn't trust [Finn] Balor anymore. He's always frustrated because they're not getting the job done, whether it's Braun Strowman or whoever it is. I just think there's been a slow burn, and they're ready to turn him face," Konnan said.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio appears to be indifferent about Liv Morgan making moves on him. Priest called her a red flag on social media recently. It remains to be seen how this storyline plays out.

