“The knob’s broken, and we are broken people” – Former WWE Superstar describes sad reality after hearing about Ric Flair attacking veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling is a tricky business, and very few people can represent the highs and lows of it like Ric Flair. Former WWE Superstar EC3 spoke about the issues wrestlers face in reality after hearing about a backstage incident surrounding Flair.

Ric Flair might be one of the greatest wrestlers to enter a ring, but there have been incidents in the past that have raised several questions. The Nature Boy is known to be eccentric, but sometimes he has also been involved in real-life fights.

In one such fight, he attacked fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff backstage in an incident that the latter spoke about recently.

The fight saw Flair legitimately attack Bischoff to hurt him. Hearing about it during an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda Wrestling, EC3 commented on it.

The former WWE Superstar claimed that if a person is a great wrestler, they cannot differentiate between reality and their wrestling characters.

“The thing about being a great professional wrestler [is] you’re not a normal person. You cannot be a great professional wrestler and be a civilian. You cannot be a great professional wrestler and be regular. You cannot be a great professional wrestler and not be a psychopath.” (6:17 – 6:38)

EC3 said he often gets stuck in his character while describing a real-life fight in a bathroom. He also addressed the sad reality of this for wrestlers who have been stuck in their characters for multiple decades, like Ric Flair, and how they kept turning it up.

“I should know. I am a great professional wrestler, and I am nuts. I have no idea about how to separate myself from who I play. Because who I play, if you are truly great at what you are doing, you are the extension of yourself turned up times 10. But sometimes that 10 gets stuck. And then all of a sudden you’re on 20. And then you’re living it for 30 years and then you can’t get past 20 but you got to go up to 40. The knob’s broken, and we are broken people.” (6:38 – 7:09)

Ric Flair recently spoke about the importance of bringing Bron Breakker to the main roster

On his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair recently spoke about Bron Breakker still being in NXT.

The Hall of Famer felt that the star was more than ready to get to the main roster and that it was weird that he was still on NXT.

He also felt that AEW President Tony Khan would pay a “fortune” to have him in AEW.

"I can't believe he's not on the main roster yet. Every time I see Rick, I go, 'What the hell?' He goes, 'I don't know,' because he's been there a while. Sometimes when you're such an integral part of the show, they don't wanna let them go. But I'm assuming they're taking care of him financially because Tony would pay him a fortune."

Breakker may still be in NXT, but he has also been dominant during his time there as the champion. It might not be long before he finally jumps to the main roster.

Do you agree with Ric Flair that Bron Breakker is ready to be on the main roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

