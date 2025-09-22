"The McMahon-Helmsley regime" pivotal in Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch ascension to the top of WWE, Sam Roberts believes

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of the biggest power couples in WWE today. Top WWE analyst Sam Roberts believes Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had a huge influence on the success of the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and Women's Intercontinental Champion as a couple.

Ad

At Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker surprised Stephanie by announcing that she's the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. The former WWE CEO had a huge impact on the business as an on-screen character, backstage as part of creative and as an executive.

On the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show, Sam Roberts explained how Stephanie McMahon's run as part of the McMahon-Helmsley faction was integral to how Becky Lynch has called herself and Seth Rollins a power couple.

Ad

Trending

"(Stephanie) becomes the blueprint for a heel in the role that she was in. I mean, what's the first thing that people said when Becky revealed herself as the person to help Seth retain the World Championship at Clash in Paris? They said, it's a power couple, like the McMahon-Helmsley regime. It is the blueprint for all of this," Roberts said.

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

However, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch took a hit after losing to CM Punk and AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza. Lynch tapped out for the first time in six years after Lee locked the Black Widow for the win.

Becky Lynch blames bee and Jessika Carr for Wrestlepalooza loss

While it was obvious that Becky Lynch submitted to the Black Widow, The Man put the blame on a "rogue bee" and the bias of referee Jessika Carr. Lynch didn't accept the defeat as fair because Carr had connections with CM Punk and AJ Lee.

Ad

"I have recovered the unedited footage which clearly shows that I was attacked by a rogue bee at the end of the match. I have not tapped out in over 6 years and if it wasn’t for the blatant bias of that crooked referee who so obviously saw that I was being ambushed by the vicious winged insect predator, I would have been declared the winner," Lynch tweeted.

Ad

Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE I have recovered the unedited footage which clearly shows that I was attacked by a rogue bee at the end of the match. I have not tapped out in over 6 years and if it wasn’t for the blatant bias of that crooked referee who so obviously saw that I was being ambushed by the vicious winged insect predator, I would have been declared the winner. @WWE

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Lynch makes another bold claim about her loss this Monday on WWE RAW.

Please credit the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from the first part of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More