The Miz says he received "holy sh*t" chants during a bizarre segment on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar The Miz recently shared that wrestling fans gave him a massive pop with "holy sh*t" chants during a strange segment on Monday Night RAW.

On this week's edition of the red brand, The A-Lister came out in front of the WWE Universe to mention that he was furious over LA Knight taking home the win at Payback 2023.

He also asserted that he was upset by meeting his old rival John Cena in the ring, who became a Special Guest Referee at the last minute during his match against Knight.

The 42-year-old on RAW mentioned only he can see The Leader of Cenation - a reference to the latter's iconic "You can't see me" catchphrase. The Miz then introduced the multi-time champion only to attack an "Invisible John Cena" in a hilarious segment that would go down in history.

On The Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL Punter opened up the 20-time champion's segment on the red brand. McAfee video called The Miz and asked about live fan reactions to the RAW's segment. The latter said he received "holy sh*t" chants from fans for his "Invisible John Cena" segment.

"Look at me. I took off my jacket and they started saying holy sh*t with an invisible person. That's how good I am." [From 06:09 to 06:14]

Check out the full video below:

Pat McAfee thinks The Miz should win an award for his performance on WWE RAW

McAfee was head over heels during the same interview with WWE's Grand Slam Champion.

The former Indiana Colts player mentioned that he does not know if The Leader of Cenation would take The Miz seriously after the segment on RAW.

However, McAfee had nothing but praise for his former WrestleMania 39 opponent and stated that The A-Lister should win an award for his performance.

"I don't know if he's gonna be able to take you serious with what you did last night, but we will certainly relay the message. I appreciate the hell out of you, you're the man! That was... You should win an award for last night," he said.

The 16-time World Champion has already acknowledged The Miz for mocking him on WWE RAW. Only time will tell how Cena reacts to his former rival's segment when they come face-to-face.

