The Miz sends bold message ahead of WWE Survivor Series

The Miz has issued a bold statement as he prepares to regain gold at the 2023 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The A-Lister is booked to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at Survivor Series on Saturday in Rosemont, Illinois. He earned the championship shot by winning a #1 Contender's Fatal 4 Way on the November 6th edition of RAW, which also included Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet. Miz and Ricochet were attacked by Reed and Ivar after the match.

The Miz took to Instagram today and revealed just how confident he is going into Saturday's match with The Ring General. He made it clear that he is not intimidated by GUNTHER's historic reign.

"Walking into #SurvivorSeries like…. See ya tomorrow, @gunther_wwe #ICTitle," he wrote.

Saturday's match at Survivor Series will be the first-ever between the 43-year-old WWE Superstar and the leader of Imperium. Believe it or not, there has never been a standard match that featured the two - not singles, tag team, or multi-man action. The only time these two have been in the ring at the same time as competitors was the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble.

The Miz to tie record with wrestling legend if he wins at WWE Survivor Series

The Miz is clearly a future WWE Hall of Famer and he will add another record to his list of achievements if he's able to defeat GUNTHER on Saturday.

If GUNTHER fails to retain at Survivor Series, this will mark the start of The Miz's ninth reign with the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Miz is the #2 wrestler on the list of most Intercontinental Champion reigns with eight, right under the nine reigns of AEW star Chris Jericho, who is at #1. A win for Miz on Saturday will tie him with Jericho.

While the top AEW star currently has one more Intercontinental Championship reign than The Awesome One, it is The Miz who has the most combined days as champion recognized by WWE. He has 592 recognized days in his eight reigns, and Jericho has 311 recognized days in his nine runs with the strap.

The next closest wrestler on the list of most Intercontinental Championship reigns is Dolph Ziggler. The Show-Off has six reigns with 363 combined days recognized by WWE. Jeff Jarrett and Rob Van Dam are tied with Ziggler at six reigns. Double J's six reigns are good for 284 combined days and RVD's six reigns are good for 224 combined days that are recognized by the company.

What is your prediction for The Miz vs. GUNTHER? Where do these two rank on your list of greatest Intercontinental Champions? Sound off in the comments below!