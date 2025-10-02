The next Jey Uso? 37-year-old WWE star tipped to break out following "soap opera"

Jey Uso is one of WWE's breakout stars over the past year, winning the Royal Rumble match and the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. A Hall of Famer has tipped a 37-year-old star as the next "Main Event" Jey and the next breakout candidate.

One of the biggest storylines on RAW these past few weeks is The Kabuki Warriors making life hell for IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Asuka and Kairi Sane have been nearly unstoppable in inflicting damage to The Genius of the Sky and The Eradicator.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bubba Ray Dudley can't help but wonder if Kairi Sane is going to be the breakout star from this current storyline. Sane's role is similar to Jey Uso's during his time with The Bloodline and under the influence of Roman Reigns.

But in this scenario, The Pirate Princess appears to be doing things she doesn't want but can't seem to disobey Asuka's instructions.

"I like the diverseness of the characters that they're carving out amongst IYO and Asuka and Kairi. I'm liking the story. It's a good little soap opera. Obviously, Rhea included, too. Asuka is playing her part very, very well. Kairi is doing a great job. Kairi could be the shining star in this whole thing. She could be the Jey Uso of this story, the breakout star of the story," Bubba Ray said.

Jey Uso would eventually break off from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline by transferring to RAW. His popularity began to grow during his tag team with Cody Rhodes following the birth of The Yeet Movement.

Roman Reigns saves Jimmy and Jey Uso on RAW

After The Usos defeated The Brons this past Monday on RAW, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were not going down easily. They attacked the twins and were about to demolish them before Roman Reigns returned after a month-long absence.

The Tribal Chief brought a steel chair and used it on both Breakker and Reed. He was ruthless like his old self, sending a message to The Vision. He then went to Jey and gave him a pep talk about not letting anyone bring him down. Jimmy was looking nervously as his worst fears appeared to be happening.

Before The OTC's return, Jimmy had warned his brother about him turning slowly into their uncle, which was the reason he cost Jey the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam two years ago.

