"The most overrated as overrated can be" - Twitter shares their thoughts on current WWE Champion

The current crop of WWE Superstars is remarkably astounding, as are the top champions on the roster. Right now, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair are standing at the top of the industry.
All of them may have had detractors in the past, especially the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as before he became The Tribal Chief, Reigns was often considered one of the most hated superstars of all time. But the favor of the masses has changed over time.
Much like Reigns, Charlotte Flair is no stranger to being disliked by many. However, since her return on the December 30, 2022 edition of SmackDown, The Queen has become a babyface by default. It doesn't matter whether Ronda Rousey may have been a factor in the changing tide for the SmackDown Women's Champion, as she is one of the best in-ring competitors the Stamford-based promotion has to offer.
When asked by Inside The Ropes on Twitter whether Charlotte Flair is overrated, underrated, or perfectly rated, here's what the WWE Universe had to say about The Queen:
Charlotte Flair spotted with her WrestleMania 39 opponent's faction member ahead of WWE title clash
The SmackDown Women's Championship will be contested in a singles bout between Charlotte Flair and the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley. It also marks the first-ever women's rematch to take place on The Grandest Stage. The matriarch of Judgment Day is looking to get her win back from WrestleMania 36 back in 2020.
Ahead of their monumental clash, Flair posted a photo of herself on Instagram with her husband Andrade El Idolo, Finn Balor, and Finn's wife, Mexican sports broadcaster Vero Rodriguez.
As for facing the 26-year-old at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, Charlotte Flair had this to say on WWE Digital Exclusive:
“Rhea Ripley! I am happy she chose me. I’m proud of her for winning the Royal Rumble (...) especially going one to thirty. I definitely think we have unfinished business, but I also think that I might be her nightmare, right?” [H/T: Sportskeeda]
