"The most overrated as overrated can be" - Twitter shares their thoughts on current WWE Champion

The current crop of WWE Superstars is remarkably astounding, as are the top champions on the roster. Right now, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair are standing at the top of the industry.

All of them may have had detractors in the past, especially the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, as before he became The Tribal Chief, Reigns was often considered one of the most hated superstars of all time. But the favor of the masses has changed over time.

Much like Reigns, Charlotte Flair is no stranger to being disliked by many. However, since her return on the December 30, 2022 edition of SmackDown, The Queen has become a babyface by default. It doesn't matter whether Ronda Rousey may have been a factor in the changing tide for the SmackDown Women's Champion, as she is one of the best in-ring competitors the Stamford-based promotion has to offer.

When asked by Inside The Ropes on Twitter whether Charlotte Flair is overrated, underrated, or perfectly rated, here's what the WWE Universe had to say about The Queen:

Jordan @ElSoniado

Jordan @ElSoniado

Between underrated and perfectly rated. Her ring work, presentation, charisma, and everything that is within her control makes her one of the best overall wrestler ever. Stuff like overpushes, sub par angles, bad promos written for her, we all know the blame lies elsewhere

Lord KJ 🎉 @ThatKJGuy



Lord KJ 🎉 @ThatKJGuy

In-ring performance wise she is underrated. People hate her because she's over-pushed, which is fair.

Danny D @TripleD_DDD

Overrated. She's good in the ring, but can't be a face, she's too easy to hate. They have pushed her to the fore at all times, I get it, she is very good, but she's not the only person with talent.

Goblin Trashmaster @zachmyers1994

Fantastic wrestler who fans have turned on since she has been pushed to the moon, which is understandable. I'd say perfectly rated.

Kyle Bauckman @BauckmanKyle

Used to be perfectly rated, underrated now because people don't like her cuz she gets big pushes

Mick @MickM90

She's rated. In the conversation for the best american woman's wrestler of all time

Yousaf 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇰 @Yousaf_S_1987

A very good wrestler in all aspects.

Harsh to say she is overrated.

Yousaf 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇰 @Yousaf_S_1987

Perfectly rated. A very good wrestler in all aspects. Harsh to say she is overrated. To say underrated would be incorrect too based on how heavily promoted she's been.

Charlotte Flair spotted with her WrestleMania 39 opponent's faction member ahead of WWE title clash

The SmackDown Women's Championship will be contested in a singles bout between Charlotte Flair and the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley. It also marks the first-ever women's rematch to take place on The Grandest Stage. The matriarch of Judgment Day is looking to get her win back from WrestleMania 36 back in 2020.

Ahead of their monumental clash, Flair posted a photo of herself on Instagram with her husband Andrade El Idolo, Finn Balor, and Finn's wife, Mexican sports broadcaster Vero Rodriguez.

As for facing the 26-year-old at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, Charlotte Flair had this to say on WWE Digital Exclusive:

“Rhea Ripley! I am happy she chose me. I’m proud of her for winning the Royal Rumble (...) especially going one to thirty. I definitely think we have unfinished business, but I also think that I might be her nightmare, right?” [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Who do you think will walk out of WrestleMania 39 as SmackDown Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below...

