The Rock blamed for massive John Cena failure by former WWE champion: "Chicken salad out of chicken sh*t" (Exclusive)

John Cena joined forces with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025, turning heel for the first time in over 20 years. Ever since the turn in March, though, both Cena and The Rock haven't been seen together on screen, leading to frustration among fans.

Many expected The Great One would help Cena win against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, but that didn't happen. Instead, Cena won with help from Travis Scott and is now all set to face R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event in a non-title match.

Speaking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former World Heavyweight Champion and former WWE head writer Vince Russo called out the lackluster build to the match. Russo called out The Rock for his absence on WWE programming since aligning with John Cena.

"Cena and Truth are trying to make chicken salad out of chicken s**t. That's really what they're trying to do. And you know, you've never explained anything to us. There was never a narrator of this story. Nobody understands it. These guys are going out trying to make chicken salad out of chicken s**t, but it doesn't make sense, man. When Cena made the heel turn, you had to have Rock go out the following night and lay out the story. Nobody did that," Russo said. [From 43:15 onwards]

R-Truth is all set to face John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event following their altercation at the Backlash post-show press conference. Their interaction at the presser ended with Cena putting Truth through the table, which laid the seeds for their match at SNME.

