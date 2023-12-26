The Rock could make his in-ring return against 250-pound top SmackDown Superstar at Elimination Chamber 2024, WWE Universe predicts

The Rock has sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy with his recent Instagram post, where he teased his in-ring return.

The Brahma Bull recently told a Make-A-Wish kid a little secret that involves 'some dude' may or may not come back to WWE to lay the SmackDown. The Australian officials fueled those speculations by launching an early bid to secure The Rock for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event next year.

The Great One was last seen in a WWE capacity during the September 15 episode of SmackDown, where he confronted Austin Theory in a memorable segment involving Pat McAfee. The wrestling rumor mill has gone into overdrive with the possibility of The Rock competing inside the squared circle in 2024.

Many names have been thrown into the hat as to who could be his comeback opponent. Some fans are now calling for 250-pound Solo Sikoa to face Dwayne Johnson at Elimination Chamber, which could plant the seeds for his long-rumored match against The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Dwayne Johnson hasn't wrestled inside the WWE ring since 2016

The People's Champ last competed at Elimination Chamber almost a decade ago. At the event, he successfully retained his WWE Championship against CM Punk before losing the title to John Cena at The Show of Shows.

Did CM Punk outshine The Rock's WWE return?

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter mentioned that CM Punk's return was 'lasting' but didn't have the same shock value as Dwayne Johnson's comeback:

"CM Punk is a lasting return (...) In terms of shock value, it was The Rock. No one expected it. People felt that CM Punk was going to show up one of these nights," he said.

The Straight Edge Superstar has already declared his entry into the 30-man Royal Rumble match next year. Will The Great One return to spoil his plans? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see Solo Sikoa face Dwayne Johnson at Elimination Chamber next year?