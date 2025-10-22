The Rock may align with major WWE star in John Cena's final match, says wrestling host

The Rock recently revealed that he has some say regarding John Cena's final match. A WWE analyst shared his preferred involvement of The Final Boss in The GOAT's farewell run.

Several names are rumored to be Cena's final opponent, such as Gunther, Edge, Chris Jericho and The Rock. It's unclear when WWE is going to make an announcement regarding the plans for Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

On the latest episode of Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts shared an idea on how to get The Rock involved in the farewell tour and tie up loose ends from John Cena's heel turn earlier this year. Roberts wants The Final Boss to introduce Drew McIntyre as his "Chosen One."

"I would love for The Final Boss to return and announce that he has a ‘chosen one.’ I would love to see The Final Boss again, put a bow on all of this, and that is a way that he could even do it in Cena’s last match…that The Rock comes back, announces he has a chosen one, and his chosen one is the same guy who was called the chosen one when he first showed up in WWE…I would like to see The Rock’s chosen one be Drew McIntyre," Roberts said. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Sam Roberts added that it would signal Drew McIntyre's real main event run, which is long overdue. McIntyre is currently slated to face Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 in Utah. Rhodes also has history with The Final Boss.

John Cena has 4 dates left in his farewell tour

After beating AJ Styles at Crown Jewel: Perth, John Cena has four dates remaining in his retirement tour. Cena is scheduled to appear on the November 10 and 17 episodes of RAW in Boston and New York City, respectively.

His last two dates are Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego on November 29 and Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C. It's still not finalized if Cena is going to have a match before SNME, but he's rumored to be facing Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames.

