5 ex-rivals John Cena definitely WON'T be facing in his WWE Retirement Tour

There are four dates left in John Cena's retirement tour, which consists of two episodes of RAW in Boston and New York. He's also advertised for Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego, while his final appearance and match are scheduled for December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C.

It's unclear if Cena will be wrestling on both episodes of RAW and at Survivor Series. As for his final opponent, Gunther is the rumored name billed to battle The GOAT.

Some names have also been linked, but these five superstars are definitely not going to face Cena during his farewell tour.

#5. Batista

Peter Rosenberg suggested Batista as John Cena's final opponent on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. The Animal is from Washington, D.C., and he was not just a rival for Cena but also a contemporary.

Batista has already announced his retirement back in 2018 and is just waiting for the right date for his WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He's a full-time actor now and has lost a considerable amount of weight so that he can get cast for more roles.

#4. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins teased a potential matchup against John Cena at Crown Jewel: Perth and Monday's episode of RAW. Rollins kept claiming that he's the real GOAT of WWE, so that was certainly a direction the company could have gone.

However, Rollins reportedly suffered a shoulder injury at Crown Jewel: Perth during his match against Cody Rhodes. He's expected to undergo surgery and miss around six months of action, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

#3. Chris Jericho

Another rumored name for John Cena's final opponent is Chris Jericho. The Demo God hasn't been seen on AEW television since April, when The Learning Tree disbanded. He's been linked to a WWE return in January, so he's unlikely to be available in December.

Jericho is also under contract with AEW, though Fightful Select reported that his deal will expire at the end of the year. He's rumored to be returning as a surprise entrant for the 2026 Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia.

#2. Edge

Quite possibly John Cena's greatest rival, Edge has not been with WWE since 2023. Cena has paid tribute to The Rated R Superstar multiple times during his farewell tour, and some fans are hoping for a miracle.

However, Edge is still signed to AEW and likely has added time to his contract because of injury. He was written off television last month, so there's hope, but he's actually filming another season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a television show on Disney Plus.

#1. The Rock even if he has a say in John Cena's retirement tour

The Rock made a shocking revelation in an appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. He has a say in John Cena's retirement tour, so it opens up the possibility of The Final Boss facing him at Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, The Rock has lost some weight and is preparing for a role in Martin Scorsese's film. It's a huge movie, so he's unlikely to jeopardize another project by wrestling again, especially after being praised for his performance as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine.

