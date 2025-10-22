Drew McIntyre has hilarious reaction to massive WWE Championship announcement

Drew McIntyre shared a hilarious reaction to SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis' huge announcement on Tuesday. McIntyre is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 in Salt Lake City, Utah. After what happened on Friday's episode of SmackDown, Aldis spoke to other WWE executives and discussed what's next for Rhodes and McIntyre. They decided that the match between the two WWE Superstars should happen in next month's SNME. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Drew McIntyre reacted to Aldis' announcement with amusement. He even took the time to mock &quot;Main Event' Jey Uso and his popular &quot;Yeet&quot; catchphrase. &quot;Drew can you post something like: Four letters. One word. DREW!&quot; McIntyre tweeted. Drew McIntyre has a lot of history with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, specifically The Bloodline. McIntyre failed to beat Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza after hitting the side of the announcer's table. He suffered a foot injury and was taken out by Jacob Fatu a few weeks ago. On the other hand, The Scottish Psychopath has always had a problem with all members of The Bloodline. He was screwed by Solo Sikoa out of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle: Wales in 2022. Drew McIntyre hypes SNME in UtahAhead of Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City, Drew McIntyre appeared on Good Things Utah on ABC4 this past Tuesday. McIntyre promoted the upcoming special event and encouraged fans to tune in to the show live on Peacock. &quot;You can expect all the action. We're for everybody. We're a PG product. We're for the whole family, and there's something for everybody. If you haven't seen WWE in years, check it out. Just try it out, and you'll be hooked for life,&quot; McIntyre said. SNME is scheduled for November 1 at the Delta Center, the home of the Utah Jazz in the NBA and the Utah Mammoth in the NHL. There are two matches on the cards already, which also include CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.