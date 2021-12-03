The Rock reacts to Ric Flair's message

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently reacted to a throwback picture of himself with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Earlier in the day, The Nature Boy took to Twitter to share an old photo of himself with a young Rock and sent a heartfelt message to The Brahma Bull.

"There’s No Bigger Word In The World Than The Word Respect! You Looked Up To Me As A Kid, And I Continuously Look Up To You! WOOOOO! #ThrowbackThurday @TheRock", Ric Flair tweeted.

The Great One has now reacted to the message and reciprocated the same.

"Respect, always brother. You, Dusty my dad, Muraco, Hawk, Animal, Piper, all you guys were my heroes. This pic was taken in 1984 ~ in Vegas at the NWA annual convention. I was pimply faced 12 year old with an afro and you were (and will always be) “The Man”. #woo", The Rock tweeted.

The Rock recently shared his Mount Rushmore, where he gave a spot to the sixteen-time world champion. Both superstars have been the cornerstones of their respective eras and have helped build WWE's legacy to what it is today.

The Brahma Bull and The Dirtiest Player in the Game have even faced each other in the past in a singles bout on an episode of RAW and also at Wrestlemania 20 where the former teamed up with Mick Foley to take on Flair, Batista, and Randy Orton in a handicap match.

WWE celebrated The Rock's 25th anniversary at Survivor Series

This year's Survivor Series marked the 25th anniversary of The Rock's WWE debut. WWE celebrated it with great pomp and show. They even used a golden egg from his latest movie and built an entire storyline around it.

However, the biggest component that would've made the show a success was The Great One himself, who did not appear on the show. It was later reported that he could not make it due to him filming overseas at the time, which made it impossible for him to make an appearance.

It was widely speculated that The Rock would return to set up a feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, it looks like the door is closed for now and we are headed towards a third Reigns-Lesnar showdown at Wrestlemania.

