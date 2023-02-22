The Rock's biggest regret in his WWE career reportedly involves 6-time world champion

The Rock reportedly revealed his biggest regret in his WWE career to the host of the Hall of Fame podcast Brad Gilmore.

The Brahma Bull debuted in the Stamford-based company in 1996. He spent nearly eight years as an active competitor before leaving in 2004 to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

While working for the Stamford-based company, the 10-time world champion shared the ring several times with Booker T. However, The Rock reportedly wanted to have more bouts with the current NXT color commentator.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Gilmore told Booker T about his recent conversation with The Rock.

"He said if I look back at my wrestling career, that's probably my biggest regret is that he [Booker T] and I didn't have more classic matches. He said because he was so gifted, he was so talented. He said I was just out kind of going to Hollywood at the time when he came in. He said if I would have stayed, man, we would have had banger after banger," Gilmore said. [0:54 - 1:11]

Booker T competed in the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

After more than a decade of absence, Booker T returned to the WWE ring last month to compete in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He entered the bout at number 21 and lasted just 42 seconds before getting eliminated by Gunther.

Speaking on an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he has no intention of competing again inside the squared circle.

"I'm done this time, I'm serious. This Rumble, it let me know. You know, like I said, the adrenaline that I got out of it, the rush, what a rush it was. You don't get tired of that, it never gets old; that never gets old. But the old body does. The old bod, you can't push yourself too hard like that. A man's gotta know his limitations. And just making that walk that I had to make at the Alamodome, let me know that I don't need to be nowhere near that ring. I appreciate you guys (...) but that's a young man's game," he explained.

