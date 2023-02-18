Sami Zayn reminds 2-time WWE Hall of Famer of himself

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently stated that Sami Zayn reminds him of himself.

Zayn is currently one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company. After turning on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline last month at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the former Honorary Uce challenged The Tribal Chief to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. The two will now square off for the title tonight at Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Zayn reminds him of himself.

"I'm not just saying this but Sami reminds me so much of myself man. I swear he reminds me so much of myself because I will get some of the smallest roles sometimes in WWE. And I relished getting those small roles sometimes because I would come back through the curtain and Vince McMahon would be sitting there and he'd be looking at me and he'd go, 'look, you did it again and you got them again. How could that be the best thing on the show tonight,'" he said. [1:20:07 - 1:20:36]

The 6-time world champion pointed out that, like him, Zayn can play any role given to him.

"You know, he [McMahon] would always put me over like that because no matter how small it was, if it was just taking a bump outside and making a stupid face that's a meme now on social media, those were the spots for me. And Sami take those, me getting beat up in a grocery story by Stone Cold, that's what Sami is man. He's that guy that can go out there and take that role and just be it. And no matter what it is, 'hey, just give me the next one. I'm ready for it.' You know, so that's what I love about that guy," Booker added. [1:20:37 - 1:21:09]

Can Sami Zayn dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber?

In August 2020, Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat match to capture the Universal Championship. Last April, he unified the world titles after beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief has now been a world champion for over 900 days.

During the same episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he would not be shocked if Reigns lost his title to Sami Zayn tonight at Elimination Chamber.

"I wouldn't [be shocked if Roman Reigns loses the title to Sami Zayn], you know, I wouldn't be. I'm thinking about, you know me man, I'm always thinking about the promotion. I'm always thinking about what we can get out of this. Roman is gonna always be Roman, okay? And don't think that a loss is gonna change that. I don't think it's gonna change... Do you look at The Undertaker any differently after the streak was broken?" he said. [1:14:27- 1:14:54]

