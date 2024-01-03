The Rock sends heartfelt message following WWE return

The Rock has sent a heartfelt message to a WWE fan following his stunning return last night during the Day 1 edition of RAW.

Ahead of last night's edition of the red brand, the promotion advertised that a former WWE champion would be making his return. Jinder Mahal showed up during last night's RAW and the fans in attendance were incredibly disappointed.

The Modern Day Maharaja cut a promo on the negative response he received from the fans in San Diego last night before he was interrupted by The Great One. The veteran got the entire crowd to mock Mahal and planted the former champion with a Rock Bottom. The legend then followed it up with a People's Elbow before calling out Roman Reigns to close his promo.

A wrestling fan took to social media today to thank the 51-year-old for providing him some much-needed entertainment following the passing of his mother. The Brahma Bull reacted to the fan's message and told him to stay strong in his heartfelt post seen below.

"Oh man, I'm so sorry to hear about your mom's passing. I love my mom too. Stay strong and sending love to you and your ohana. (I'm happy to provide a little exhale laughter from last night's WWE show," he wrote.

Vince Russo comments on The Rock's promo last night on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has claimed that The Rock is not as popular as he once was.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that The People's Champion is not as popular as he used to be because he had discussed his political aspirations. However, Russo also noted that there was still nobody on his level in the company in terms of popularity.

"I don't think The Rock has the shine he used to have. I think a lot of that has to do with there was a point where Rock became a little political and threw his hat in the political ring a little bit. People don't like that. I don't think that had a positive effect. If anything, I think it had a negative effect. Now, The Rock is The Rock, and there will never ever be another Rock, but I don't know if he still has that shine with the casual fan." [From 4:58 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

A match between Roman Reigns and The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment has been rumored for some time now. It will be interesting to see if the dream match finally becomes a reality in 2024.

