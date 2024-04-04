The Rock set for major appearance ahead of WWE WrestleMania

WWE has announced that The Rock will be making a major appearance ahead of WrestleMania XL this weekend in Philadelphia. The Brahma Bull is set to compete in a tag team match with major implications on Saturday night.

The Rock returned to the company following Royal Rumble 2024 and Cody Rhodes seemingly stepped aside so that he could face Roman Reigns. However, WWE fans started the "WeWantCody" movement, which forced the company to change its plans. The Great One has since turned heel and has vowed to hand Rhodes' mother a belt with her son's belt on hit at The Show of Shows this weekend.

Ahead of WrestleMania, WWE made a huge announcement on their official X account. The promotion revealed that the 51-year-old will appear at WWE World tomorrow afternoon as seen in the post below.

Former WWE writer believes The Rock has upstaged Roman Reigns

Vince Russo recently stated that The Rock has overshadowed Roman Reigns on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo praised Roman Reigns as a performer but noted he was upstaged by the veteran's return to the company. Russo added that The Final Boss is a special performer and anyone would be in his shadow on WWE television.

"Listen, Roman is great. How is The Rock not gonna upstage him? You know what I am saying? Rock is not the kind of guy that’s gonna go out there and put himself over and make Reigns secondary, especially the fact that they are blood... Rock ain’t that kind of guy. But, I mean, when the guy walks out... anybody is gonna be in his shadow." [From 1:11:57 onwards]

The People's Champion and Roman Reigns brutally attacked Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Only time will tell if Rhodes and Rollins will be able to get revenge on The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

