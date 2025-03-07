"The Rock told him to do it" - Former WWE star makes interesting comments about John Cena's heel turn

John Cena's WWE heel turn reportedly had The Rock's creative all over it. However, that is not what a former World Champion had to talk about.

Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, is intrigued by the bold move the company made at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada. On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, the former WWE Superstar explained the necessity of giving fans a breather following arguably the most shocking moment in World Wrestling Entertainment's history.

Nemeth was unsure if John Cena desires to become 17-time World Champion or whether he simply wants the money, or if The Final Boss has some sort of power over Cena to convince the latter to turn to the dark side. The TNA star explored all fronts:

"I don't know where this leads, and that makes me so intrigued to check it out; what goes on next. But yes, he finally sold out. And he couldn't even do it on his own. Didn't shake hands with Vince, or just go, scr*w you kids, stop hustling, and loyalty-ing, and respecting, and then now, it's just like, there's something that's not the same. Oh, he finally turned on everybody, he's been holding back, and now he just wants the championship, and break [Ric] Flair's record, get the money, and it's like, no, it just seems like The Rock told him to do it." [From 3:04 onwards]

Check out Nemeth's comments in the podcast below:

WWE has successfully maintained intrigue throughout the week, and it seems clear John Cena and The Rock won't likely be on the show tonight on SmackDown. Meanwhile, other prominent bouts could also get some of the spotlight.

Will Cody Rhodes return to WWE SmackDown and address his WrestleMania 41 match with John Cena?

SmackDown emanates from Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia on March 8, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been announced for the show.

The American Nightmare will undoubtedly address John Cena's vicious attack on him at the recently concluded Elimination Chamber show.

Meanwhile, Cena's return is scheduled for the March 17 edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see what happens if they're together in the same building.

