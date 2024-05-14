The Undertaker makes bold comparison ahead of WWE RAW

The Undertaker is a WWE icon who has been with the company since 1990. Taker has held key roles in every era. Despite his in-ring retirement, the veteran wrestler is still involved in the new era and has shared his honest opinion on the product.

The Phenom was already a top star when the Attitude Era was born, but his career and popularity took off with the edgier content. The Hall of Famer had several notable gimmicks during that time—The Lord of Darkness, the leader of The Ministry of Darkness, the American Bada*s, and Big Evil, among others.

Triple H previously discussed era vs. era. Before this week's RAW, Taker was asked on Busted Open Radio if he felt today's energy and momentum and if it's comparable to the Attitude Era. The Dead Man claimed that while the storytelling still needs work, the overall improvements are undeniable.

"I will go, and in my head I'll try to pick things apart, and there's a lot of things that I don't like. Obviously, there's still a huge aspect of storytelling that's missing. It's getting better, but overall... the atmosphere and business, you cannot deny what's going on right now. Everything is sold out," The Undertaker said. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

The former WWE champion recalled seeing a notice backstage, at either the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, about tickets being unavailable at upcoming sold-out shows. He also doubled down on his Attitude Era stance in a major way, adding that the current product makes more money and is as close as one will get to that brand of attitude.

"I was walking down the hallway and [this sheet on the wall listed 30 cities where comps are unavailable due to tickets being sold out.] I hadn't seen that since the Attitude Era. Obviously, prices are different and all that, but the energy level in the crowd, the product, the guys... it's strong, man. I will never say anything is better than the Attitude Era... I'm gonna hold onto that but what's going on right now is as close as you're ever gonna get, and they're making more money," The Undertaker said. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Taker last appeared for WWE over WrestleMania XL Weekend. The 59-year-old posthumously inducted Muhammad Ali into the WWE Hall of Fame and then chokeslammed The Rock during the main event on Night 2.

The Undertaker had some praise for WWE commentator

The Undertaker remotely appeared on The Pat McAfee Show in June 2020, but the top stars lined up in person for a photo while backstage for WrestleMania XL.

Taker shared a photo of him and Pat McAfee from the Gorilla Position area. He told the RAW commentator to "keep killin' it" and jokingly warned that it's better to stay on his good side.

"I WANT NO SMOKE WITH THE DEADMAN [face with tears of joy emoji x 2]... Great seeing you brother," Pat McAfee wrote back.

The Undertaker also revealed behind-the-scenes details on his WrestleMania 40 appearance. He recalled having a very professional reaction to the role pitched to him by Triple H.

