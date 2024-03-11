The Undertaker sends message following tribute at UFC 299

The Undertaker delivered a message after a debuting MMA star paid tribute to him at UFC 299 on Saturday night in Miami, Florida.

Michael "Venom" Page made his highly anticipated debut on the main card of UFC 299 against Kevin Holland. Page entered the octagon using The Deadman's entrance theme while wearing a druid cloak. If he had done the eye roll, it would have been even better.

The 36-year-old striker was not the first UFC star to use the iconic theme. Israel Adesanya also honored The Undertaker at UFC 276 before his title defense against Jared Cannonier. Adesanya wore a wide-brim open crown hat and was holding a gold urn like Paul Bearer.

The WWE legend reacted to Michael "Venom" Page's tribute on X and congratulated him on the unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland.

"Nice entrance & congrats on the W, @MichaelPage247," Taker wrote.

With WWE and UFC under the same ownership since September, fans should expect more UFC fighters to use wrestling entrances. Some of the superstar themes used in the UFC include Triple H (Jake Matthews), Kurt Angle (Colby Covington), Bret Hart (Ion Cutelaba), Shawn Michaels (Jessica-Rose Clark) and The Brood (Bobby Green).

The Undertaker is a huge UFC fan

Michael Cole often called The Undertaker the greatest pure striker in WWE history. The Phenom is known for his quick strikes and it was because of his love for mixed martial arts. He even wore MMA gloves for more than half of his career, which showed the influence of the sport on him.

In an appearance on the Shan and RJ Radio Show back in 2021, Taker revealed that he thought about joining the UFC. He loves the challenge, but Vince McMahon would have prevented him from doing it.

"It was probably 15 years ago, maybe more," Undertaker said. "UFC was really coming along, and I've always liked tests, testing myself in one way or another. I boxed a little coming up as a kid in my late teens but I think if I had had any kind of wrestling pedigree, I might have just tried to dip my toe in there. ... I think if I had a stronger amateur wrestling background, I might have tested the waters." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The Undertaker has also been in attendance at UFC events. He even had a famous confrontation with Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 that might have led to a fight somewhere.

Could you imagine The Undertaker in the UFC? Sound off below!

