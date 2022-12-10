Jimmy and Jey Uso have delivered a warning ahead of their title defense tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The Usos have already defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships this week on RAW. The champs were scheduled to battle Matt Riddle and Elias on RAW but The Bloodline attacked The Drifter in the parking lot.

Kevin Owens replaced Elias in the title match but The Usos retained the titles after hitting The Original Bro with a 1D for the pinfall victory. After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle as an apparent way to write Matt off of television.

The Usos were originally scheduled to defend their championships tonight against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, but that match has changed as well. Drew McIntyre was not medically cleared to compete.

Jimmy and Jey took to Twitter to claim that they weren't worried about having to defend their titles twice in one week:

"Defend twice in one week??..Easy… #WeTheOnes," tweeted The Usos.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

Sami Zayn on Roman Reigns' star power in WWE

The Usos are a part of The Bloodline with Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso has had a hard time welcoming Zayn to the family, but Jimmy has always been a fan of the Honorary Uce. The Great Liberator earned Roman's trust by hitting Kevin Owens with a low blow and a Helluva Kick at Survivor Series WarGames.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Zayn disclosed that Reigns has become less available now that he's the face of WWE:

"I just did not see him [Roman Reigns] as much anymore. When he came back and I came back and I feel like he was less available but at the same time he was also becoming a much much bigger star. So it was actually kind of like a weirdly art imitating life thing, you know, because he needed to take certain precautions and all this stuff and whatever."

The Usos recently broke New Day's record for longest-reigning tag team champions in company history. It will be interesting to see how long they can hold onto the titles or if The Brawling Brutes pull off a shocking upset tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Which teams would you like to see The Usos defend the titles against?

