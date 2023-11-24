"The Viper never forgives" - Fans convinced Randy Orton won't forgive top star after WWE return

WWE fans are sure that Randy Orton won't forgive a top superstar when he finally makes his return at Survivor Series.

The Bloodline destroyed RK-Bro on an episode of SmackDown in May last year. The beatdown came mere seconds after Jey and Jimmy Uso defeated RK-Bro to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Orton went on a hiatus soon after due to a back injury.

Now that Cody Rhodes has announced that Randy Orton is all set to make his big return at Survivor Series: WarGames, fans are convinced that trouble is in store for Jey Uso.

Many fans believe that Orton hasn't forgotten what Jey did last year and will look to exact revenge on the former Bloodline member.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who have had real-life heat with Randy Orton

Randy Orton is a WWE lifer

Shortly before he got injured last year, The Viper made a rare appearance on WWE's The Bump. He candidly spoke about his future in the company and revealed that he will keep wrestling until he's well into his 50s.

"I think I'm going to be a WWE guy for the rest of my life," said Orton. "I've got a contract coming up in a couple of years, but I plan on not untying my boots for the last time until I'm well into my 50s. How could you stop?" Orton said.

He continued:

"When my neck, or my back, or my knee or my shoulder are gonna say, you've got to stop. No more for you young man. I don't know when that is. So it's funny, but I would love for it to play out to where say on my 50th birthday."

Fans have been patiently waiting for Orton's return to WWE TV. The veteran is bound to get a massive pop when he finally appears at Survivor Series: WarGames.

What do you think? Will Orton forgive Jey Uso?