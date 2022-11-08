"They punished us with that" - Vince Russo comments on a recent WWE RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the Nikki Cross segment on RAW this week that saw the female star dump the 24/7 title in a garbage can.

WWE seemingly bid goodbye to the 24/7 Title on this week's edition of the Red brand after Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke for the championship. The former RAW Women's Champion was walking alongside Damage CTRL members when she threw the title in a trash can.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that it was a disappointing end to the lacklustre 24/7 title scene.

"Let's back up a little bit because the first scene you had was Damage CTRL with Nikki Cross and she's got the fake laugh going. She's got the Cesar Romero fake laugh going. Then we got the 24/7, which I don't even remember the last time we saw Dana Brooke. But then bro, we go in the back with Damage CTRL against Nikki Cross. Did you see what she did? She put the belt in the garbage can. So that's how they're ending the 24/7. They punished us with that for god knows how long? And that's how we're gonna get out of it." [43:54 – 44:56]

Vince Russo believes WWE did not get anyone over with the 24/7 title

The WWE 24/7 Championship was introduced in 2019 by Mick Foley. Since then, the title has often featured in comedic backstage segments, with R-Truth at the centre of it during the initial days.

However, things changed under Triple H's regime as the company moved on from the weekly 24/7 title segments.

Vince Russo highlighted on Legion of RAW that the championship did not get anyone over during the three years of its existence.

"This would have had to be at least one takeaway, they got somebody over. Who did they get [over]? Dana Brooke was the champ, did Dana Brooke get over? Did [Akira] Tozawa get over? Did Tamina get over? Where's Reggie? Did Reggie get over? Who got over in 3 1/2 years?" Vince Russo added. [48:38 - 49:02]

IT'S OVER! 🤣🤣🤣 She missed it, but Nikki Cross just threw the 24/7 Title in the trash.IT'S OVER! 🤣🤣🤣 #WWERAW She missed it, but Nikki Cross just threw the 24/7 Title in the trash.IT'S OVER! 🤣🤣🤣 #WWERAW https://t.co/NlEjXA7Kps

Dana Brooke's defence of the WWE 24/7 Championship on RAW was the first time the title was defended on TV programming in months. While the title was popular in its initial days, it failed to live up to the standards set by R-Truth and others.

Do you think WWE will bring back the 24/7 Championship? What are your thoughts on Russo's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

