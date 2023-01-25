"They're going to hope everybody forgets" - WWE veteran shares his honest opinion on The Hurt Business' first run (Exclusive)

The Hurt Business is a popular WWE faction comprising of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander managed by MVP.

The groundwork was laid in May 2020 when MVP promised the All Mighty that he would help him beat Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Bobby Lashley dumped Lana as MVP began accompanying him to the ring instead.

By September, they added Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to the group, officially naming the faction The Hurt Business. Bobby Lashley went on to win the WWE Championship by defeating The Miz in 2021, while Benjamin and Alexander became the RAW tag team champions.

The Hurt Business eventually imploded, as Bobby Lashley sought success on his own. MVP went on to manage Omos against the former IMPACT Wrestling star. A reunion has been teased heavily on the weekly shows in recent weeks, and fans are hopeful that the official reunion will take place soon.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned MVP's claim that the Hurt Business was successful during their first run.

"I don't know. I just had to say when MVP said something to the effect of the the Hurt Business was successful because...I was like, did I miss those episodes, bro? Like, I watched every show. I would not put successful on the Hurt Business. So that was the only thing, bro. They're going to hope everybody forgets the first go around," Vince Russo said. [46:50 - 48:00]

Bobby Lashley wants to face a former WWE star

Bobby Lashley expressed his desire to face former WWE superstar Chris Masters during a recent interview with the Hindustan Times.

"I've seen Chris, I follow him on social media and he's been doing a lot. He's been wrestling all over the world and he's been getting better. If he has an opportunity to come back, I think that would be a really cool showcase. Whether it happens at the Rumble, you never know. The Rumble always has surprises. I think Chris has kind of proved himself in the professional wrestling world."

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest Bobby just mentioned Brock



He showing up in the mainevent!! Bobby just mentioned Brock He showing up in the mainevent!!

Lashley and Chris Masters have the same finisher, the Full Nelson. That was not enough for the former on RAW XXX when he failed to defeat Austin Theory in the main event. Brock Lesnar interfered, costing him the match.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes