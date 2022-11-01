IMPACT Wrestling legend ODB recently disclosed why she never competed in WWE despite receiving a few calls from the company.

ODB kicked off her wrestling career in 2001. About five years later, she joined WWE's developmental brand at the time, OVW. However, she left the promotion in 2007. Later that same year, the 44-year-old joined IMPACT Wrestling (fka Total Nonstop Action Wrestling).

Speaking on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the IMPACT Wrestling legend disclosed that she had received a few calls from the Stamford-based company to compete in the Royal Rumble.

Although she always wanted to compete for the promotion, someone among the company's higher-ups turned down the opportunity.

"I always wanted to go there. Maybe because you got the Rumble, you know. I did get a call for the Rumble, but it didn't work out. But that would be cool. I always wanted to drive the food truck into the arena. [...] They wanted me, but of course a person [in] upper… someone turned it down. But I did get a couple calls," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

ODB received career-changing advice from WWE CCO Triple H

While competing in OVW, ODB impressed Triple H. Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast, the 44-year-old revealed that The Game told her that he loved her character and regretted that she was not in the DX days.

Meanwhile, the current Chief Content Officer gave the four-time TNA Women's Knockout Champion career-changing advice.

"Obviously Vince [McMahon] did not like [me] or my character and [Triple H] was like, 'Take that opportunity you have for TNA. I think that'd be very good for your career'. So thanks, Triple H. He could have said, 'Oh no, stay here, kid. See what works.' But, nope. He said, 'Go, go. Do it,'" she explained. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

