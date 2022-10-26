"This could be it" - Booker T on a WWE Superstar's recent character change

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently gave his opinion on Baron Corbin's recent character change and his new alliance with JBL.

Since joining the Stamford-based company in 2012, Corbin's on-screen character has changed a few times. In August 2021, the 38-year-old started adopting the persona of Happy Corbin.

However, the former United States Champion recently dropped the 'Happy' gimmick and returned to his former name, Baron Corbin, as he aligned himself with WWE Hall of Famer JBL and moved from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW roster.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on the new alliance between JBL and Corbin, disclosing that he likes it.

"I like it for more than just one reason. Of course, I'm happy John [JBL] is back on television. You know John has always been a great talker. He's always been a great businessman. He's always known how to go out there and get, like not just get, generate like some of the most termendous heat anybody that ever did this business, so I like that. And I do like it because Baron Corbin hell of talent. He's a hell of talent but Baron has been missing something to really get him over," Booker said. [From 42:44 to 43:25]

The current NXT color commentator believes Corbin's alliance with JBL could be what he needs to get over with the fans.

"I'm talking about that hump that he needs to get over. He's good, take nothing away from it. He checks off every box but as far as being able to really get over, I've been wondering what it is that Baron Corbin needs and this could be it. So, let's see how it play out," Booker T added. [From 43:26 to 43:45]

Bill Apter recently detailed how Baron Corbin could benefit from WWE Hall of Famer JBL

Pro wrestling legend 'Wonderful Willie' Bill Apter also recently spoke about the new alliance between Baron Corbin and WWE Hall of Famer JBL on Monday Night RAW.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter stated that the new WWE RAW pairing would benefit Corbin:

"JBL has brought the wonderful flavor of an old school loudmouth manager to Monday night RAW and it's a welcome arrival for sure. No knock on Corbin but with a master talker named JBL with him it will propel him to a level he could not achieve on his own."

